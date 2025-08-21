Ex-Dividend Reminder: Radian Group, Paycom Software and CDW

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/25, Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 9/9/25, Paycom Software Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 9/8/25, and CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 9/10/25. As a percentage of RDN's recent stock price of $34.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Radian Group, Inc. to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when RDN shares open for trading on 8/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for PAYC to open 0.17% lower in price and for CDW to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RDN, PAYC, and CDW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC):



CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Radian Group, Inc., 0.66% for Paycom Software Inc, and 1.50% for CDW Corp.

In Thursday trading, Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Paycom Software Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and CDW Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

