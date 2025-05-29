Ex-Dividend Reminder: Radian Group, Equitable Holdings and Houlihan Lokey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), and Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 6/17/25, Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/9/25, and Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/15/25. As a percentage of RDN's recent stock price of $34.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Radian Group, Inc. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when RDN shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for EQH to open 0.51% lower in price and for HLI to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RDN, EQH, and HLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.00% for Radian Group, Inc., 2.04% for Equitable Holdings Inc, and 1.38% for Houlihan Lokey Inc.

In Thursday trading, Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Equitable Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

