Ex-Dividend Reminder: Radian Group, CBL & Associates Properties and Teradyne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/24, Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL), and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 12/10/24, CBL & Associates Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/11/24, and Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/18/24. As a percentage of RDN's recent stock price of $33.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Radian Group, Inc. to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when RDN shares open for trading on 11/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for CBL to open 1.39% lower in price and for TER to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RDN, CBL, and TER, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL):



Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.92% for Radian Group, Inc., 5.56% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc, and 0.46% for Teradyne, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.8%, CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Teradyne, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MKTX DMA

 ALF YTD Return

 DIV Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.