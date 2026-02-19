Ex-Dividend Reminder: Radian Group, Affiliated Managers Group and Dynex Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/26, Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), and Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 3/10/26, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/9/26, and Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of RDN's recent stock price of $32.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Radian Group, Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when RDN shares open for trading on 2/23/26. Similarly, investors should look for AMG to open 0.00% lower in price and for DX to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RDN, AMG, and DX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.16% for Radian Group, Inc., 0.01% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., and 14.60% for Dynex Capital Inc.

In Thursday trading, Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.2%, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are up about 2.4%, and Dynex Capital Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

