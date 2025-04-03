Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quest Diagnostics, Preferred Bank and Erie Indemnity

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/7/25, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC), and Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/21/25, Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/21/25, and Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.365 on 4/22/25. As a percentage of DGX's recent stock price of $167.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when DGX shares open for trading on 4/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for PFBC to open 0.89% lower in price and for ERIE to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DGX, PFBC, and ERIE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX):



Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., 3.57% for Preferred Bank, and 1.31% for Erie Indemnity Co..

In Thursday trading, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.8%, Preferred Bank shares are up about 0.4%, and Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

