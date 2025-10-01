Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quest Diagnostics, Bristol Myers Squibb and Globe Life

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/25, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), and Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 10/20/25, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 11/3/25, and Globe Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 10/31/25. As a percentage of DGX's recent stock price of $190.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when DGX shares open for trading on 10/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for BMY to open 1.37% lower in price and for GL to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DGX, BMY, and GL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX):



Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., 5.50% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and 0.76% for Globe Life Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are up about 2.1%, and Globe Life Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

