Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quanex Building Products, NewMarket and Silgan Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX), NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU), and Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Quanex Building Products Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/31/25, NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.75 on 4/1/25, and Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of NX's recent stock price of $18.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Quanex Building Products Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when NX shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for NEU to open 0.53% lower in price and for SLGN to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NX, NEU, and SLGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX):



NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for Quanex Building Products Corp, 2.10% for NewMarket Corp, and 1.62% for Silgan Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Quanex Building Products Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, NewMarket Corp shares are off about 4.9%, and Silgan Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying

 COBO Historical Stock Prices

 MORT shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.