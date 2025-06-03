Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Landstar System and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/25, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 6/26/25, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/24/25, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/19/25. As a percentage of QCOM's recent stock price of $146.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Qualcomm Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when QCOM shares open for trading on 6/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.29% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QCOM, LSTR, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Qualcomm Inc, 1.16% for Landstar System, Inc., and 2.39% for Mosaic Co.

In Tuesday trading, Qualcomm Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Mosaic Co shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ADF market cap history

 MRVL Stock Predictions

 MYGP Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.