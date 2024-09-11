Ex-Dividend Reminder: QCR Holdings, United Bankshares and RenaissanceRe Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH), United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. QCR Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/2/24, United Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/1/24, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of QCRH's recent stock price of $73.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of QCR Holdings Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when QCRH shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for UBSI to open 1.01% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QCRH, UBSI, and RNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH):



United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI):



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.33% for QCR Holdings Inc, 4.05% for United Bankshares Inc, and 0.61% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd..

In Wednesday trading, QCR Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, United Bankshares Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding PMT

 Institutional Holders of INFR

 YELL Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.