Ex-Dividend Reminder: QCR Holdings, Synovus Financial and Medical Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/25, QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH), Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), and Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. QCR Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/3/25, Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 7/1/25, and Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/17/25. As a percentage of QCRH's recent stock price of $64.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of QCR Holdings Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when QCRH shares open for trading on 6/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for SNV to open 0.83% lower in price and for MPW to open 1.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QCRH, SNV, and MPW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for QCR Holdings Inc, 3.31% for Synovus Financial Corp, and 7.26% for Medical Properties Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, QCR Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 2.8%, Synovus Financial Corp shares are off about 2.9%, and Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

