Ex-Dividend Reminder: PVH, Home Depot and Loews

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/24, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), and Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 12/18/24, Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 12/12/24, and Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/10/24. As a percentage of PVH's recent stock price of $103.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of PVH Corp to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when PVH shares open for trading on 11/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for HD to open 0.54% lower in price and for L to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PVH, HD, and L, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.14% for PVH Corp, 2.14% for Home Depot Inc, and 0.29% for Loews Corp..

In Monday trading, PVH Corp shares are currently up about 4.4%, Home Depot Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and Loews Corp. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

