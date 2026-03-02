Ex-Dividend Reminder: PVH, Autoliv and Fresh Del Monte Produce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 3/25/26, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 3/19/26, and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/27/26. As a percentage of PVH's recent stock price of $68.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of PVH Corp to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when PVH shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.73% lower in price and for FDP to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PVH, ALV, and FDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):



Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.22% for PVH Corp, 2.94% for Autoliv Inc, and 2.80% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc..

In Monday trading, PVH Corp shares are currently down about 2.2%, Autoliv Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are up about 2% on the day.

