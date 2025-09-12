Ex-Dividend Reminder: PulteGroup, HCA Healthcare and Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/25, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/2/25, HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/30/25, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of PHM's recent stock price of $138.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of PulteGroup Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when PHM shares open for trading on 9/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for HCA to open 0.18% lower in price and for BCSF to open 2.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHM, HCA, and BCSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for PulteGroup Inc, 0.71% for HCA Healthcare Inc, and 10.75% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

In Friday trading, PulteGroup Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

