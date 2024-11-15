Ex-Dividend Reminder: Prudential Financial, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Landstar System

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/24, Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), and Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 12/12/24, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/27/24, and Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/10/24. As a percentage of PRU's recent stock price of $125.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Prudential Financial Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when PRU shares open for trading on 11/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTSH to open 0.37% lower in price and for LSTR to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRU, CTSH, and LSTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for Prudential Financial Inc, 1.49% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and 0.77% for Landstar System, Inc..

In Friday trading, Prudential Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are off about 1.9%, and Landstar System, Inc. shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

