Ex-Dividend Reminder: Provident Financial Services, Tpg and Hilltop Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG), and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/30/24, Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 8/30/24, and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of PFS's recent stock price of $17.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of Provident Financial Services Inc to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when PFS shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for TPG to open 0.89% lower in price and for HTH to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFS, TPG, and HTH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):



Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.60% for Provident Financial Services Inc, 3.55% for Tpg Inc - Class A, and 2.22% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Tpg Inc - Class A shares are up about 3.8%, and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

