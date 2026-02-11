Ex-Dividend Reminder: Provident Financial Services, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Beacon Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ), and Beacon Financial Corp (Symbol: BBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 2/27/26, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.11 on 2/27/26, and Beacon Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3225 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of PFS's recent stock price of $23.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Provident Financial Services Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when PFS shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for BMEZ to open 0.73% lower in price and for BBT to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFS, BMEZ, and BBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ):



Beacon Financial Corp (Symbol: BBT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for Provident Financial Services Inc, 8.76% for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust, and 4.12% for Beacon Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust shares are trading flat, and Beacon Financial Corp shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CKPT Insider Buying

 KMI shares outstanding history

 IWB shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.