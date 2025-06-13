Ex-Dividend Reminder: Prologis, Huntington Bancshares and Elme Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/17/25, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), and Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 6/30/25, Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 7/1/25, and Elme Communities will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/3/25. As a percentage of PLD's recent stock price of $108.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Prologis Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when PLD shares open for trading on 6/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for HBAN to open 0.97% lower in price and for ELME to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLD, HBAN, and ELME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.73% for Prologis Inc, 3.88% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, and 4.32% for Elme Communities.

In Friday trading, Prologis Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Elme Communities shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.