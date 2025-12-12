Ex-Dividend Reminder: Prologis, Bain Capital Specialty Finance and American International Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/25, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF), and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 12/31/25, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/30/25, and American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/30/25. As a percentage of PLD's recent stock price of $130.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Prologis Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when PLD shares open for trading on 12/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for BCSF to open 2.90% lower in price and for AIG to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLD, BCSF, and AIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):



American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.09% for Prologis Inc, 11.59% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, and 2.17% for American International Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Prologis Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and American International Group Inc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

