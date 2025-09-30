Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progressive, Marsh & McLennan Companies and ABM Industries

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/25, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), and ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/10/25, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 11/14/25, and ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 11/3/25. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $244.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Progressive Corp. to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when PGR shares open for trading on 10/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for MMC to open 0.45% lower in price and for ABM to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGR, MMC, and ABM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):

PGR+Dividend+History+Chart

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):

MMC+Dividend+History+Chart

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):

ABM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.16% for Progressive Corp., 1.80% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., and 2.32% for ABM Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and ABM Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
