Ex-Dividend Reminder: Principal Financial Group, Vontier and Qualcomm

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/24, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG), Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/27/24, Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 9/26/24, and Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 9/26/24. As a percentage of PFG's recent stock price of $81.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Principal Financial Group Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when PFG shares open for trading on 9/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for VNT to open 0.07% lower in price and for QCOM to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFG, VNT, and QCOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.54% for Principal Financial Group Inc, 0.29% for Vontier Corp, and 1.94% for Qualcomm Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Principal Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Vontier Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Qualcomm Inc shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

