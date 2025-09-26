Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primoris Services, Regal Rexnord and Deere

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/15/25, Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/14/25, and Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 11/10/25. As a percentage of PRIM's recent stock price of $129.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Primoris Services Corp to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when PRIM shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for RRX to open 0.25% lower in price and for DE to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRIM, RRX, and DE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Primoris Services Corp, 0.99% for Regal Rexnord Corp, and 1.39% for Deere & Co..

In Friday trading, Primoris Services Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and Deere & Co. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

