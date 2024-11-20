Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primo Brands, Fortune Brands Innovations and Cummins

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/24, Primo Brands Corporation Class A (Symbol: PRMB), Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primo Brands Corporation Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/5/24, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/11/24, and Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.82 on 12/5/24. As a percentage of PRMB's recent stock price of $28.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Primo Brands Corporation Class A to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when PRMB shares open for trading on 11/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for FBIN to open 0.33% lower in price and for CMI to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRMB, FBIN, and CMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Primo Brands Corporation Class A, 1.31% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, and 2.01% for Cummins, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Primo Brands Corporation Class A shares are currently up about 1.9%, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are off about 1%, and Cummins, Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

