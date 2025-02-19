Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primerica, Carlyle Group and Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), and Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (Symbol: THQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 3/14/25, Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/28/25, and Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.18 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of PRI's recent stock price of $282.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Primerica Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when PRI shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for CG to open 0.65% lower in price and for THQ to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Primerica Inc, 2.62% for Carlyle Group Inc, and 10.48% for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund.

In Wednesday trading, Primerica Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Carlyle Group Inc shares are up about 3.2%, and Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

