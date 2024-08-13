Ex-Dividend Reminder: PriceSmart, Kroger and Penske Automotive Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PriceSmart Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.58 on 8/30/24, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/1/24, and Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 9/4/24. As a percentage of PSMT's recent stock price of $82.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of PriceSmart Inc to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when PSMT shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.60% lower in price and for PAG to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PSMT, KR, and PAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for PriceSmart Inc, 2.40% for Kroger Co, and 2.67% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, PriceSmart Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Kroger Co shares are down about 1.3%, and Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

