News & Insights

Markets
PFBC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Preferred Bank, Erie Indemnity and Micron Technology

October 03, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/24, Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 10/21/24, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.275 on 10/22/24, and Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 10/23/24. As a percentage of PFBC's recent stock price of $78.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Preferred Bank to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when PFBC shares open for trading on 10/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.24% lower in price and for MU to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFBC, ERIE, and MU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):

PFBC+Dividend+History+Chart

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):

ERIE+Dividend+History+Chart

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):

MU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.58% for Preferred Bank, 0.94% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 0.46% for Micron Technology Inc..

In Thursday trading, Preferred Bank shares are currently up about 0.1%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 0.4%, and Micron Technology Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 VS market cap history
 AWH Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFBC
ERIE
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.