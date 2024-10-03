Ex-Dividend Reminder: Preferred Bank, Erie Indemnity and Micron Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/24, Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 10/21/24, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.275 on 10/22/24, and Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 10/23/24. As a percentage of PFBC's recent stock price of $78.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Preferred Bank to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when PFBC shares open for trading on 10/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.24% lower in price and for MU to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFBC, ERIE, and MU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.58% for Preferred Bank, 0.94% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 0.46% for Micron Technology Inc..

In Thursday trading, Preferred Bank shares are currently up about 0.1%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 0.4%, and Micron Technology Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

