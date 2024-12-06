Ex-Dividend Reminder: PPL, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and Pathward Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/24, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2575 on 1/2/25, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 12/31/24, and Pathward Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/2/25. As a percentage of PPL's recent stock price of $34.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of PPL Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when PPL shares open for trading on 12/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.66% lower in price and for CASH to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPL, PTA, and CASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.02% for PPL Corp, 7.92% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 0.24% for Pathward Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, PPL Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are up about 0.1%, and Pathward Financial Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

