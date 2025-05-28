Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Power Integrations, T-Mobile US and Tennant

May 28, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI), T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), and Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/30/25, T-Mobile US Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 6/12/25, and Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of POWI's recent stock price of $51.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Power Integrations Inc. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when POWI shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for TMUS to open 0.36% lower in price and for TNC to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for POWI, TMUS, and TNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS):

Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for Power Integrations Inc., 1.45% for T-Mobile US Inc, and 1.57% for Tennant Co..

In Wednesday trading, Power Integrations Inc. shares are currently up about 2.6%, T-Mobile US Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Tennant Co. shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

