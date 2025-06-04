Ex-Dividend Reminder: PotlatchDeltic, OUTFRONT Media and First Merchants

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH), OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), and First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PotlatchDeltic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/30/25, OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/30/25, and First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of PCH's recent stock price of $38.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when PCH shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for OUT to open 1.79% lower in price and for FRME to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCH, OUT, and FRME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH):

PCH+Dividend+History+Chart

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):

OUT+Dividend+History+Chart

First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):

FRME+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.64% for PotlatchDeltic Corp, 7.15% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, and 3.81% for First Merchants Corp.

In Wednesday trading, PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently up about 1%, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and First Merchants Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

