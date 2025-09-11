Ex-Dividend Reminder: PotlatchDeltic, Cadence Bank and Crown Castle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH), Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), and Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PotlatchDeltic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/30/25, Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 10/1/25, and Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0625 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of PCH's recent stock price of $41.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when PCH shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for CADE to open 0.74% lower in price and for CCI to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCH, CADE, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH):



Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE):



Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.33% for PotlatchDeltic Corp, 2.95% for Cadence Bank, and 4.52% for Crown Castle Inc.

In Thursday trading, PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Cadence Bank shares are trading flat, and Crown Castle Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

