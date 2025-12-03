Ex-Dividend Reminder: Popular, Blackrock and United Fire Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), and United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/2/26, Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.21 on 12/23/25, and United Fire Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/19/25. As a percentage of BPOP's recent stock price of $114.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Popular Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when BPOP shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for BLK to open 0.50% lower in price and for UFCS to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPOP, BLK, and UFCS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for Popular Inc., 2.01% for Blackrock Inc, and 1.76% for United Fire Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Popular Inc. shares are currently off about 1.8%, Blackrock Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and United Fire Group, Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 IP DMA

 PMBC market cap history

 Institutional Holders of STEM



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.