Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pool, Tempur Sealy International and PACCAR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 8/29/24, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 8/29/24, and PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/5/24. As a percentage of POOL's recent stock price of $344.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Pool Corp to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when POOL shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for TPX to open 0.26% lower in price and for PCAR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for POOL, TPX, and PCAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX):



PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Pool Corp, 1.05% for Tempur Sealy International, Inc., and 1.30% for PACCAR Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Pool Corp shares are currently off about 1.5%, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are off about 0.9%, and PACCAR Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

