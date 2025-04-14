Ex-Dividend Reminder: PNC Financial Services Group, Alamo Group and McGrath RentCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/16/25, PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG), and McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 5/5/25, Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/29/25, and McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 4/30/25. As a percentage of PNC's recent stock price of $151.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of PNC Financial Services Group to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when PNC shares open for trading on 4/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALG to open 0.18% lower in price and for MGRC to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNC, ALG, and MGRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):



Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG):



McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.21% for PNC Financial Services Group, 0.70% for Alamo Group, Inc., and 1.86% for McGrath RentCorp.

In Monday trading, PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently down about 0.1%, Alamo Group, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and McGrath RentCorp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

