Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Essential Properties Realty Trust and Kilroy Realty

September 26, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), and Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/31/24, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/11/24, and Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 10/9/24. As a percentage of PLYM's recent stock price of $22.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when PLYM shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for EPRT to open 0.86% lower in price and for KRC to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLYM, EPRT, and KRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM):

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.21% for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, 3.43% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, and 5.57% for Kilroy Realty Corp.

In Thursday trading, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares are currently trading flat, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Kilroy Realty Corp shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

