Ex-Dividend Reminder: Playtika Holding, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Albany International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/25, Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), and Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Playtika Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/4/25, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/18/25, and Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/7/25. As a percentage of PLTK's recent stock price of $4.59, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of Playtika Holding Corp to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when PLTK shares open for trading on 3/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for HPE to open 0.82% lower in price and for AIN to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLTK, HPE, and AIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.71% for Playtika Holding Corp, 3.26% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, and 1.46% for Albany International Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Playtika Holding Corp shares are currently down about 3.2%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are up about 0.6%, and Albany International Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

