Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pjt Partners, Employers Holdings and Easterly Government Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/25, Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG), and Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/19/25, Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/19/25, and Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of PJT's recent stock price of $159.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Pjt Partners Inc Class A to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when PJT shares open for trading on 3/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for EIG to open 0.58% lower in price and for DEA to open 2.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PJT, EIG, and DEA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, 2.32% for Employers Holdings Inc, and 9.41% for Easterly Government Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently up about 1.2%, Employers Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ENT Options Chain

 EVTC shares outstanding history

 PCS Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.