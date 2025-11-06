Markets
PBI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pitney Bowes, PPG Industries and Ternium

November 06, 2025 — 10:27 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pitney Bowes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/8/25, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 12/12/25, and Ternium S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.90 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of PBI's recent stock price of $9.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Pitney Bowes Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when PBI shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.74% lower in price and for TX to open 2.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PBI, PPG, and TX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI):

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):

Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.80% for Pitney Bowes Inc, 2.95% for PPG Industries Inc, and 5.01% for Ternium S A.

In Thursday trading, Pitney Bowes Inc shares are currently down about 1%, PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Ternium S A shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

