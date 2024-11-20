Ex-Dividend Reminder: Piper Sandler, Assured Guaranty and Cogent Communications Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/24, Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/13/24, Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/6/24, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.995 on 12/6/24. As a percentage of PIPR's recent stock price of $335.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Piper Sandler Companies to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when PIPR shares open for trading on 11/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGO to open 0.34% lower in price and for CCOI to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PIPR, AGO, and CCOI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Piper Sandler Companies, 1.35% for Assured Guaranty Ltd, and 4.98% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently down about 0.8%, Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are down about 0.5%, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

