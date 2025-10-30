Markets
PNW

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle West Capital, NRG Energy and Blackstone

October 30, 2025 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/25, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 12/1/25, NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/17/25, and Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 11/10/25. As a percentage of PNW's recent stock price of $89.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when PNW shares open for trading on 11/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for NRG to open 0.25% lower in price and for BX to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNW, NRG, and BX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):

PNW+Dividend+History+Chart

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):

NRG+Dividend+History+Chart

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):

BX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.08% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, 0.99% for NRG Energy Inc, and 3.46% for Blackstone Inc.

In Thursday trading, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently down about 1.7%, NRG Energy Inc shares are up about 3.3%, and Blackstone Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 VTR Split History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTKB
 Funds Holding DBRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VTR Split History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTKB-> Funds Holding DBRE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PNW
NRG
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.