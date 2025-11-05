Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, WSFS Financial and Hilltop Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/28/25, WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/21/25, and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/21/25. As a percentage of PNFP's recent stock price of $85.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when PNFP shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for WSFS to open 0.32% lower in price and for HTH to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNFP, WSFS, and HTH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):



Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, 1.29% for WSFS Financial Corp, and 2.21% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading flat, WSFS Financial Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

