Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Hope Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/1/25, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), and Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/29/25, Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/15/25, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of PNFP's recent stock price of $92.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when PNFP shares open for trading on 8/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for HOPE to open 1.36% lower in price and for CFFN to open 1.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNFP, HOPE, and CFFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, 5.43% for Hope Bancorp Inc, and 5.49% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

