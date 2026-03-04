Markets
PHIN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: PHINIA, General Motors and Genuine Parts

March 04, 2026 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), and Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PHINIA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/20/26, General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/19/26, and Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0625 on 4/2/26. As a percentage of PHIN's recent stock price of $71.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of PHINIA Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when PHIN shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for GM to open 0.23% lower in price and for GPC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHIN, GM, and GPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN):

PHIN+Dividend+History+Chart

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):

GM+Dividend+History+Chart

Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC):

GPC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for PHINIA Inc, 0.93% for General Motors Co, and 3.65% for Genuine Parts Co..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, PHINIA Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, General Motors Co shares are down about 0.6%, and Genuine Parts Co. shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
 OGS Stock Predictions
 QUBT Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks-> OGS Stock Predictions-> QUBT Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHIN
GM
GPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.