Ex-Dividend Reminder: PHINIA, General Motors and Genuine Parts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), and Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PHINIA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/20/26, General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/19/26, and Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0625 on 4/2/26. As a percentage of PHIN's recent stock price of $71.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of PHINIA Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when PHIN shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for GM to open 0.23% lower in price and for GPC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHIN, GM, and GPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN):



General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for PHINIA Inc, 0.93% for General Motors Co, and 3.65% for Genuine Parts Co..

In Wednesday trading, PHINIA Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, General Motors Co shares are down about 0.6%, and Genuine Parts Co. shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

