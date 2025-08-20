Ex-Dividend Reminder: PHINIA, Fortune Brands Innovations and Bath & Body Works

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/25, PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PHINIA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/12/25, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/10/25, and Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/5/25. As a percentage of PHIN's recent stock price of $55.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of PHINIA Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when PHIN shares open for trading on 8/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for FBIN to open 0.42% lower in price and for BBWI to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHIN, FBIN, and BBWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN):

PHIN+Dividend+History+Chart

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN):

FBIN+Dividend+History+Chart

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):

BBWI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for PHINIA Inc, 1.67% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, and 2.68% for Bath & Body Works Inc.

In Wednesday trading, PHINIA Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Bath & Body Works Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

