Ex-Dividend Reminder: PHINIA, Cummins and Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/24, PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PHINIA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/13/24, Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.82 on 9/5/24, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of PHIN's recent stock price of $45.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of PHINIA Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when PHIN shares open for trading on 8/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for CMI to open 0.61% lower in price and for HLT to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHIN, CMI, and HLT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN):



Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI):



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for PHINIA Inc, 2.42% for Cummins, Inc., and 0.28% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, PHINIA Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Cummins, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RWT YTD Return

 KTOS market cap history

 ETFs Holding TNAV



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.