Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phillips Edison, Capital One Financial and Prudential Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1025 on 3/4/25, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/3/25, and Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 3/13/25. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $37.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when PECO shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.30% lower in price and for PRU to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PECO, COF, and PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.30% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, 1.22% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 4.83% for Prudential Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

