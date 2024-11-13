Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phillips Edison, Burke Herbert Financial Services and BOK Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1025 on 12/3/24, Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/2/24, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $39.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when PECO shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for BHRB to open 0.78% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PECO, BHRB, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, 3.12% for Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp, and 1.95% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

