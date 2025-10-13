Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phillips Edison, American Financial Group and Mid-America Apartment Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/15/25, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1083 on 11/4/25, American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 10/24/25, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.515 on 10/31/25. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $33.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when PECO shares open for trading on 10/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for AFG to open 0.64% lower in price and for MAA to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PECO, AFG, and MAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, 2.56% for American Financial Group Inc, and 4.50% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

In Monday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, American Financial Group Inc shares are down about 4%, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

