Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phibro Animal Health, Pjt Partners and Equitable Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, Phibro Animal Health Corp. (Symbol: PAHC), Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), and Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phibro Animal Health Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/25/26, Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/18/26, and Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/11/26. As a percentage of PAHC's recent stock price of $54.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when PAHC shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for PJT to open 0.17% lower in price and for EQH to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAHC, PJT, and EQH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (Symbol: PAHC):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Phibro Animal Health Corp., 0.68% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, and 2.69% for Equitable Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Phibro Animal Health Corp. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are off about 2.7%, and Equitable Holdings Inc shares are down about 4% on the day.

