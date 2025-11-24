Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phibro Animal Health, Loews and Voya Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/25, Phibro Animal Health Corp. (Symbol: PAHC), Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), and Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phibro Animal Health Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/17/25, Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/9/25, and Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/29/25. As a percentage of PAHC's recent stock price of $41.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when PAHC shares open for trading on 11/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for L to open 0.06% lower in price and for VOYA to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAHC, L, and VOYA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (Symbol: PAHC):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Phibro Animal Health Corp., 0.23% for Loews Corp., and 2.72% for Voya Financial Inc.

In Monday trading, Phibro Animal Health Corp. shares are currently up about 2%, Loews Corp. shares are up about 1.4%, and Voya Financial Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

