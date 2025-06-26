Ex-Dividend Reminder: PG&E, National Fuel Gas and Ensign Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG), and Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 7/15/25, National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 7/15/25, and Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 7/31/25. As a percentage of PCG's recent stock price of $13.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of PG&E Corp to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when PCG shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for NFG to open 0.64% lower in price and for ENSG to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PCG, NFG, and ENSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG):



National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for PG&E Corp, 2.56% for National Fuel Gas Co., and 0.16% for Ensign Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp shares are currently down about 2.6%, National Fuel Gas Co. shares are off about 2.1%, and Ensign Group Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 AIR Split History

 WEX Split History

 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DVA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.