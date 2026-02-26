Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perrigo, Hartford Insurance Group and Sprott

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG), and Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/24/26, Hartford Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 4/2/26, and Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/17/26. As a percentage of PRGO's recent stock price of $14.41, this dividend works out to approximately 2.01%, so look for shares of Perrigo Company plc to trade 2.01% lower — all else being equal — when PRGO shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for HIG to open 0.43% lower in price and for SII to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGO, HIG, and SII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG):



Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.05% for Perrigo Company plc, 1.70% for Hartford Insurance Group Inc, and 0.99% for Sprott Inc.

In Thursday trading, Perrigo Company plc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Hartford Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Sprott Inc shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

